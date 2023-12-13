Lengthy investigation leads to arrest of former Gastonia officer, charged with 32 felonies
The arrest and charges come after a length investigation between CMPD and Gastonia.
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A former Gastonia Police officer has been arrested and charged with 32 felonies, according to the Gastonia Police Department.
Xana Dove, 26, was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 12 and charged with the following:
- 15 counts of accessing a government Computer
- 1 count of obstruction of Justice
- 1 count of conspiring to sell marijuana
- 1 count of conspiring to deliver marijuana
- 4 counts of felony conspiracy
- 1 count of conspiring to purchase a stolen motor vehicle
- 1 count of possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana
- 2 counts of trafficking opiates by delivery
- 2 counts of trafficking opiates by transportation
- 2 counts of trafficking opiates by possession
- 2 counts of trafficking by sale
These charges come after a lengthy joint investigation between the Gastonia Police Department and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
Dove was separated from employment effective Nov. 15, 2023.
Chief Trent Conard released the following statement:
