Kings Mountain Police searching for missing 17-year-old with Autism

The girl seen leaving her home on Groves Street shortly after midnight on Dec. 13.
Amelia Caroline Upton
Amelia Caroline Upton(Kings Mountain Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials in Kings Mountain are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl with Autism.

The girl, Amelia Caroline Upton, at a home on Groves Street. Surveillance video showed that she left her house willingly shortly after midnight on Dec. 13. Police said she left a note saying she was running away.

Police said she is semi-high functioning and lacks the capacity to make rational decisions.

Upton is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 120-130 pounds. She has long blonde hair and hazel/blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a dark-colored toboggan, a black and gray jacket, black pants and dark-colored shoes.

Anyone who sees Upton or has information about her location should call Kings Mountain Police at 704-734-0444.

