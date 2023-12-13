Kings Mountain Police searching for missing 17-year-old with Autism

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials in Kings Mountain are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl with Autism.

The girl, Amelia Caroline Upton, at a home on Groves Street. Surveillance video showed that she left her house willingly shortly after midnight on Dec. 13. Police said she left a note saying she was running away.

Police said she is semi-high functioning and lacks the capacity to make rational decisions.

Upton is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 120-130 pounds. She has long blonde hair and hazel/blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a dark-colored toboggan, a black and gray jacket, black pants and dark-colored shoes.

Anyone who sees Upton or has information about her location should call Kings Mountain Police at 704-734-0444.

