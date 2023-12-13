Getting in the holiday drink spirit with Mocoa Café

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - With Christmas fast approaching, the QC Life team is getting ready not just under the tree, but also in the kitchen.

Letty Davis, owner of Mocoa Café, joined the crew to teach us how to make hot cocoa bombs.

She walked us through how to make the bombs using both white and dark chocolate, and also shared some tips on decorating them for the holiday season.

To see how they turned out, and to learn how you can make them yourself, be sure to watch our full segment above.

