Former Rock Hill police officer indicted on child sex abuse material charges

Daniel Shealy had been with the Rock Hill Police Department since January 2011.
Daniel Shealy, a former Rock Hill Police officer, was fired amidst child pornography allegations.
Daniel Shealy, a former Rock Hill Police officer, was fired amidst child pornography allegations.(Source: York County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - A former officer with the Rock Hill Police Department has been indicted on child sex abuse material charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina.

A federal grand jury in Columbia returned an 18-count indictment against Daniel Shealy, 35, of Rock Hill charging 12 counts of distribution of child sexual abuse materials and six counts of receipt of child sexual abuse materials.

The indictment alleges that Shealy created and operated an account on a social media platform and that he used a cellular device recovered from his department-issued patrol car, both to distribute and receive child sex abuse materials. The indictment alleges Shealy distributed 13 child sex abuse videos and that he received six child sex abuse videos, all between June 2 and Sept. 17, 2023, and that the videos were between five seconds in length and one minute and 43 seconds in length.

Shealy had been with the department since January 2011. He served on patrol until Aug. 7, 2017, when he transferred to being a school resource officer at South Pointe High School. His last assignment began on June 5, 2023, in the criminal investigations division. He has since been terminated by the department.

WATCH: Rock Hill police officer fired after facing child porn allegations

Police said there’s no indication that any of the allegations happened while Shealy was on duty.

Each count charged carries a mandatory minimum of five years in federal prison and a maximum of 20 years in federal prison. Shealy also faces up to lifetime of federal supervision followed by any other penalty, registration as a sex offender and monetary penalties.

Shealy waived his right to a bond and was ordered detained pending trial by United States Magistrate Judge Shiva V. Hodges.  He has the right to ask for a bond at a later time.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorney’s Offices, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as identify and rescue victims.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

