PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

First Look: Apple opening new store in Birkdale Village

It will be located on Townley Road just off Interstate 77.
It will be located on Townley Road just off Interstate 77.
By Connor Lomis
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Apple is opening its newest store in Birkdale Village on Thursday, Dec. 14, at 10 a.m.

It will be located on Townley Road just off Interstate 77.

Officials say the store has over 80 members ready to help customers.

The store will offer ‘distinct retail services’ such as Apple Pickup and have a dedicated area for Today at Apple sessions.

According to officials, the store will be powered by 100% renewable energy.

The new store replaces the Apple Northlake Mall retail location, which closed abruptly earlier this year after multiple shootings.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbara Isbanioly Miller, 30, was charged.
Sheriff charges woman with sending explicit pics of her ex-husband to his family members
The city is encouraging the public to come see the gingerbread creation at the tax office,...
Woman creates Buc-ee’s gingerbread house
A person died after they were hit by a train near Airline Avenue and Ransom Street on Tuesday...
Officials: Person hit, killed by train in Gastonia
Body cam videos from the controversial November arrest were released on Tuesday.
Officer suspended for striking woman during Charlotte arrest, chief says
Music superstar Post Malone will be one of the headlining acts for next year's three-day music...
Post Malone, Noah Kahan to headline 2024 ‘Lovin’ Life Music Fest’ in Charlotte

Latest News

Daniel Shealy, a former Rock Hill Police officer, was fired amidst child pornography allegations.
Former Rock Hill police officer indicted on child sex abuse material charges
The thieves smashed the front door.
ATM stolen from Charlotte smoke shop latest in string of similar thefts
It will be located on Townley Road just off Interstate 77.
First Look: Apple opening new store in Birkdale Village
The incident happened around 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 20, at House of Clouds Smoke Shop.
Police working to identify man who robbed uptown smoke shop