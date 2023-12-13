Enochville neighbors concerned after thief makes off with Christmas decorations

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s beginning to look at lot like Christmas…many folks across the Carolinas spend good money to make their yards into festive Holiday showplaces, others like the simple look of a few ornaments or lights, but in one community, someone is stealing that joy.

Residents in the Rowan County community of Enochville believe someone has been driving around and stealing Christmas displays from people’s yards.

“There’s been some people out here in our community that have been coming in people’s yards at night and I guess stealing their Christmas decorations and stuff out of their yards,” said Jon Wilson.

It happened at the home of April Watts Beach.

“My husband heard something outside and he threw open our blinds and there was a car pulling out of the driveway and noticed our Santa Claus was gone,” Beach said.

It’s not something worth a lot of money, but don’t tell April it isn’t valuable.

“Yeah, it was my husband’s mom’s,” Beach added. “She’s not here with us anymore, we had it more than 20 years and we’ve had it out ever year, so I don’t know if someone had seen it in the past and wanted it, I’m not sure.”

Well that will surely land someone on the naughty list. Americans take Holiday decorating seriously, whether it’s in McAdenville, Charlotte Motor Speedway, or the house down the block. According to Today’s Homeowner, Americans spend an average of $384 a year on outdoor decorations, so don’t steal our spectacle.

“I think it’s just really sad that people are coming to the point of stealing Christmas decorations. I’ve got things in my yard that are hand me downs that from people in my family that have passed away that you can’t get back, that’s what’s really sad about it,” Wilson said.

Wilson added that more decorations were taken from another yard in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rowan Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8700.

