PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Doritos launches nacho cheese-flavored alcohol

Doritos unveils a collaboration with global flavor innovator Empirical: Empirical x Doritos®...
Doritos unveils a collaboration with global flavor innovator Empirical: Empirical x Doritos® Nacho Cheese Spirit.(Hand-out | PepsiCo Design & Innovation)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Doritos is out with a new promotional product that’s sure to raise eyebrows.

It’s an 84-proof liquor based off Doritos’ nacho cheese flavor.

Doritos partnered with Empirical, a Danish company known for making custom spirits with creative flavors.

The limited-edition flavor goes on sale online Wednesday and in select New York and California markets.

It costs $65 for a 750 ml bottle.

Doritos recommends mixing it with a tequila or mezcal to make a bloody mary or a margarita.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbara Isbanioly Miller, 30, was charged.
Sheriff charges woman with sending explicit pics of her ex-husband to his family members
A person died after they were hit by a train near Airline Avenue and Ransom Street on Tuesday...
Officials: Person hit, killed by train in Gastonia
Body cam videos from the controversial November arrest were released on Tuesday.
Officer suspended for striking woman during Charlotte arrest, chief says
Music superstar Post Malone will be one of the headlining acts for next year's three-day music...
Post Malone, Noah Kahan to headline 2024 ‘Lovin’ Life Music Fest’ in Charlotte
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other

Latest News

Police said she is semi-high functioning and lacks the capacity to make rational decisions.
Kings Mountain Police searching for missing 17-year-old with autism
The shooting happened on Villa Court, just off Marvin Road.
CMPD: 18-year-old arrested, charged in November homicide
The length of the new naming rights deal was not immediately clear.
Panthers, Bank of America agree to extend stadium naming rights deal
Deputies say when they contacted Miller that she admitted to sending the pictures.
Sheriff charges woman with sending explicit pics of her ex-husband to his family members
FILE - Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks at the Capitol in Washington, Nov. 29,...
House set for key vote on Biden impeachment inquiry as Republicans unite behind investigation