Crime Stoppers: Police working to identify man who robbed uptown smoke shop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify a man who robbed a smoke shop in uptown Charlotte.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. on Monday, November 20 at House of Clouds Smoke Shop. The business is located at the intersection of 9th Street and College Street in uptown.

Surveillance footage from the business shows a man in the store approach the front counter once he is the only person in the business aside from the shop employee. The surveillance video shows the man start to buy something, but then he begins pointing toward the cash register.

“He was just waiting for the perfect opportunity for the business to be relatively empty before he had his opportunity to rob the business,” said Detective Rick Smith with the CMPD Crime Stoppers.

He said the man told the worker he had a gun and threatened to shoot her. The suspect never flashed a weapon, but did walk behind the smoke shop counter to collect money.

“He’s an opportunist,” explained Smith. “He poses as a customer initially and then when the business empties out, then he turns into the suspect.”

Surveillance footage shows the man leave the business after collecting cash from the register. Smith said he is hopeful someone will identify the individual after seeing the Crime Stoppers story about the robbery.

“If this individual would do something like this at 10 a.m. in the morning, then we know he would do something like this again if he’s not identified and brought into custody,” stated the detective. “More than likely there’s somebody who recognizes this individual. He’s probably well-known in the area.”

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

