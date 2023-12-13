PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Cool, dry weather continues through the workweek, First Alert issued for Sunday

The workweek will finish off dry before rain moves back in Sunday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:57 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The warmest, yet still chilly, day of the week has arrived as our stretch of dry and cool weather continues throughout the workweek.

Wednesday got off to a cold start, with temperatures in the 30s in the Charlotte area. Highs will warm up into the upper 50s under partly sunny skies.

The rest of the workweek will feature more high temperatures in the 50s, similarly cold mornings and dry weather.

A First Alert has been declared for Sunday due to the chance for rain and gusty winds.

