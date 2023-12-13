Cool, dry weather continues through the workweek, First Alert issued for Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The warmest, yet still chilly, day of the week has arrived as our stretch of dry and cool weather continues throughout the workweek.

Wednesday got off to a cold start, with temperatures in the 30s in the Charlotte area. Highs will warm up into the upper 50s under partly sunny skies.

The rest of the workweek will feature more high temperatures in the 50s, similarly cold mornings and dry weather.

A First Alert has been declared for Sunday due to the chance for rain and gusty winds.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.