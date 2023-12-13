Community, attorney react to release of videos

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After the release of the body camera and witness videos in the viral arrest of Christina Pierre and Anthony Lee, community leaders and Pierre’s attorney are responding.

“Why did they even stop to talk to them after they clearly said they bought it from a smoke shop. She keeps asking, why are we being detained, why are we being detained? And nobody said anything,” said Will Adams.

Adams, with Team TruBlue, has been working with Pierre since the November arrest.

Tuesday, he watched parts of the body camera video with WBTV, including video of what appears to be the altercation between Pierre and an officer.

“When you look at the video...and if you say she hit the officer. I just told you how...if you dragging her and my hand comes up, it’s not like she intentionally did it. Number one. Number two, when you look at and say she resist, didn’t we see her arm was behind her back when you was getting struck by the officer in the leg,” he said

Both Adams and Charlotte-Mecklenburg NAACP President Corine Mack say they believe the officers failed to de-escalate the situation.

Mack says transparency is key in the next steps for the department and community.

“Did these officers violate their (Pierre and Lee) constitutional rights? Did they violate the policies of CMPD?” Mack asked.

She also added she believes the officer who delivered the 17 strikes should have been terminated.

Attorney Lauren Newton, who represents Pierre, says they wanted the videos released.

“What this footage shows is what we’ve been saying all along. This was an encounter initiated by these two officers and escalated by CMPD,” she said.

Newton also responded to CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings’ comments made during Tuesday afternoon’s press conference.

“He said we should not live in a society where citizens just assault a citizen. But what about when an officer assaults a citizen? When you place your hands on a person…that’s what that is,” Newton said.

She says they are planning next year to file a civil lawsuit for excessive force.

