PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Community, attorney react to release of videos

Community leaders and activist react to body cam video
The arrest happened Nov. 13 outside of a Bojangles on Arrowood Road.
By Brandon Hamilton
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After the release of the body camera and witness videos in the viral arrest of Christina Pierre and Anthony Lee, community leaders and Pierre’s attorney are responding.

“Why did they even stop to talk to them after they clearly said they bought it from a smoke shop. She keeps asking, why are we being detained, why are we being detained? And nobody said anything,” said Will Adams.

Adams, with Team TruBlue, has been working with Pierre since the November arrest.

RELATED: Officer suspended for striking woman during Charlotte arrest, chief says

Tuesday, he watched parts of the body camera video with WBTV, including video of what appears to be the altercation between Pierre and an officer.

“When you look at the video...and if you say she hit the officer. I just told you how...if you dragging her and my hand comes up, it’s not like she intentionally did it. Number one. Number two, when you look at and say she resist, didn’t we see her arm was behind her back when you was getting struck by the officer in the leg,” he said

Both Adams and Charlotte-Mecklenburg NAACP President Corine Mack say they believe the officers failed to de-escalate the situation.

Mack says transparency is key in the next steps for the department and community.

“Did these officers violate their (Pierre and Lee) constitutional rights? Did they violate the policies of CMPD?” Mack asked.

She also added she believes the officer who delivered the 17 strikes should have been terminated.

Attorney Lauren Newton, who represents Pierre, says they wanted the videos released.

“What this footage shows is what we’ve been saying all along. This was an encounter initiated by these two officers and escalated by CMPD,” she said.

Newton also responded to CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings’ comments made during Tuesday afternoon’s press conference.

“He said we should not live in a society where citizens just assault a citizen. But what about when an officer assaults a citizen? When you place your hands on a person…that’s what that is,” Newton said.

She says they are planning next year to file a civil lawsuit for excessive force.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
The crash happened on Charlotte Highway near Peace Lane around 3:30 a.m. Monday.
Busy Iredell Co. highway reopened after car hits power pole
Van Brett Watkins
Gunman in murder of former Panthers player’s girlfriend dies in prison
K-9 Groot sniffed out the drugs in the tractor-trailer.
Iredell Sheriff: 2 arrested after finding enough fentanyl to kill 26+ million people
A person died after they were hit by a train near Airline Avenue and Ransom Street on Tuesday...
Officials: Person hit, killed by train in Gastonia

Latest News

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein now alleges Charlotte tow truck driver David...
AG suing Charlotte-based towing company for accusations of racial targeting, illegal booting
The arrest happened Nov. 13 outside of a Bojangles on Arrowood Road.
Officer suspended for striking woman during Charlotte arrest, chief says
“It’s both wrong and illegal, and I’m asking the court to stop him from engaging in this...
AG suing Charlotte-based towing company for accusations of racial targeting, illegal booting
The arrest happened Nov. 13 outside of a Bojangles on Arrowood Road.
Community, attorney react to release of videos