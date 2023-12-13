PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
“Come on in!” Salisbury named “Most Welcoming Town” by World Atlas

Salisbury named as one of 7 across North Carolina
The online publication named Salisbury as one of seven NC towns considered "most welcoming."
The online publication named Salisbury as one of seven NC towns considered "most welcoming."(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:14 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - An online publication named World Atlas recently named Salisbury as one of the “Most Welcoming” towns in North Carolina.

The publication lists 7 North Carolina towns that “intertwine history, culture, and beauty, promising an unforgettable experience.”

Of Salisbury, World Atlas said:

Found in the Piedmont region, the 1854 courthouse hosts the Rowan Museum, inviting exploration of Salisbury’s local history.

Exhibits and artifacts vividly narrate the tale of Salisbury and Rowan County. Dan Nicholas Park offers outdoor recreation, fishing, paddle boats, miniature golf, and nature trails, perfect for a day out. Lee Street Theatre at a local venue enlivens the scene with plays, musicals, and cultural events for those craving live performances.

Dive into Downtown Salisbury through Trolley Tours, where narrators guide you through historic sites like the original Cheerwine building, Salisbury National Cemetery, and the sole Civil War prison site in North Carolina.

Other NC towns making the list included: Monroe, Garner, Goldsboro, Morrisville, Cornelius, and New Bern.

These welcoming towns exemplify the spirit of Southern hospitality, cultural splendor, and community engagement. From Monroe’s historical appeal to New Bern’s colonial attraction, each town weaves a tapestry of friendliness, diverse experiences, and a genuine sense of belonging. Whether exploring historic sites, enjoying cultural events, or basking in the natural beauty, these 7 North Carolina towns offer an unforgettable journey through warmth, inclusivity, and the genuine embrace of North Carolina’s welcoming atmosphere.

The full article can be seen here.

Learn more about what local leaders say makes our area a top choice for new residents by visiting our talent attraction website at www.rowanoriginal.com.

