CMPD: Woman killed, man hurt in south Charlotte shooting; victim identified

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was killed and a man was seriously hurt in a south Charlotte shooting on Tuesday night.

The incident happened around 9:15 p.m. on Meadowridge Drive, just off of Carmel Road, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

CMPD has identified the woman as Brandy Cox, 36.

Brandy Cox (Facebook)

Police said the incident could potentially be a domestic case, but other possibilities are also being investigated. They did not elaborate on the nature of any possible relationships between the two victims and the shooter.

CMPD stated that they identified a person of interest shortly after the shooting and transported them to the Law Enforcement Center in Uptown. Officers are not currently looking for any other suspects.

“We ask the public to check camera footage and if you saw anything or witness, please reach out to Crime Stoppers and share that information because any video or eyewitness information would help the investigators as they process the evidence,” CMPD Major Bret Balamucki said.

Officials have not yet released the names of anyone involved in the shooting.

Related: Man arrested after 14-year-old shot, killed in north Charlotte

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.