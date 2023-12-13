PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Charlotte man convicted of sex trafficking teen in 2021

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Charlotte man has been convicted of sex trafficking a 15-year-old girl for several months in 2021, prosecutors announced.

The federal jury convicted Tawaan Batten, 33, of one count each of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor, sex trafficking of a minor and transportation of a minor with the intent to engage in commercial sexual activity, according to U.S. Attorney Dena King’s office.

According to evidence and witness testimony, Batten trafficked the 15-year-old in North Carolina and South Carolina from July 2021 through December 2021.

Batten, who at times was assisted by Kristi Heather King, 33, of Locust, posted advertisements of the girl on commercial sex websites, arranged the victim’s sexual encounters with customers and booked hotel rooms for sex, prosecutors said.

Evidence presented at trial established that Batten kept almost all of the money the victim earned. He also used various physical and psychological ways to control the girl, including branding her with tattoos.

Batten remains in federal custody. He faces a maximum penalty of up to life in prison, according to the U.S. attorney. A sentencing date has not been set.

“Batten took advantage of a vulnerable 15-year-old girl who turned to him out of desperation and exploited her in the worst way – for profit,” King said in a statement. “My office will not allow our children to be traded as commodities and sold for sex.

On Nov. 9, King pleaded guilty to conspiracy to sex traffic the minor and is currently awaiting sentencing, according to King’s office.

