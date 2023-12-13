Blowing Rock sledding hill closes due to unsafe conditions

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (WBTV) – A popular sledding hill in Blowing Rock is closed for all winter activities due to unsafe conditions.

The area known as “Sled Hill,” located near milepost 294.5 at the intersection of Shulls Mill Road and the Blue Ridge Parkway, is closed effective immediately for sledding, tubing, skiing and snowboarding, according to Blue Ridge Parkway officials.

In addition to the hill closure, parking is prohibited along the nearby Blue Ridge Parkway administrative access road and portions of Shulls Mill Road within park boundaries, officials said.

“The growing popularity of winter recreation activities in this area unfortunately can no longer be accommodated. The area was not designed for snow play or a high level of pedestrian use, and these activities, combined with roadside parking, have created a dangerous situation for park visitors,” Blue Ridge Parkway Superintendent Tracy Swartout said in a statement. “In recent years staff have witnessed multiple near misses of adults and children with passing vehicles due to unsafe conditions, high volumes of traffic, and poor sight lines. While we know that this will be disappointing to many of our winter visitors, we must take this action in the interest of visitor safety.”

In the coming days, park staff will install closure fencing and signage in the area, and anyone found not in compliance with the closure order may be cited, according to a news release.

