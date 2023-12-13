ATM stolen from Charlotte smoke shop latest in string of similar thefts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thieves targeted a north Charlotte smoke shop to steal an ATM early Wednesday morning.

It’s the latest in a string of similar thefts across Charlotte.

According to the police report, it happened around 4 a.m. at the Arbor Smoke Shop off Mallard Creek Church Road, and an estimated $1,000 was stolen.

Employees of the shop said that someone pulled up with a U-Haul truck, threw a rock through the front door and then connected the truck to the ATM before driving away with it.

The same crime happened in October at Brook’s Sandwich Shop in NoDa and a gas station on Old Statesville Road.

“Copycat criminals, that’s what they be doing,” Delancia Adams, who works next to Arbor Smoke Shop, said. “They see people doing it on Instagram and they want to go do it themselves.”

Employees at the wax center next door were surprised to see the damage Wednesday morning.

“It’s a little bit scary to come to work and know that happened actually right next door to us,” Jessica Ward said.

When it happened in October, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police suggested business owners contact police to strategize.

“To see what can be done at the business, if there’s a way to harden, to physically harden the business to hopefully prevent this or make it more difficult,” CMPD Lt. Kevin Pietrus said.

Police added that they do not have a clear suspect at this point.

The public is asked to call Crime Stoppers with any tips or information at 704-334-1600.

