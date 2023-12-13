PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
CMPD: 1 dead, another seriously injured in south Charlotte shooting

The shooting occurred just before 9:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Meadowridge Dr.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) generic
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) generic(WBTV)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating a deadly shooting in south Charlotte.

CMPD states the shooting occurred in the 4000 block of Meadowridge Drive just before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

Medic stated that two people were shot, one was transported to Atrium CMC with life-threatening injuries and another died at the scene.

