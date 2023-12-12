PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Ways to catch up on saving for retirement

56% of Americans feel behind on retirement savings
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — A recent Bankrate survey found that one in three American workers think they’re “significantly behind” on their retirement savings.

The study cited high inflation and the short recession over the last several years as a contributing factor, but reminded workers that it is never too late to start saving.

James Royal with Bankrate.com said the power of time and compounding interest is unbeatable.

“If you run the numbers, you start at age 25, you’ve got 40 years to retirement,” Royal explained. “You can save on a monthly basis just half of what you need to save at age 35 and reach the same target goal.”

Royal said starting earlier is always the biggest advantage when saving for retirement. He said those in their 40s still have 20 to 30 years of working left to start building up wealth. Royal said this group should be aggressive with allocations if possible.

“The good news, you’re at your peak earning years and you may have children already out of the house,” he said. “And that means you can full boar on retirement savings: maxing out a 401k, maxing out an IRA.”

Bankrate offered several tips to help save for retirement:

  • Leverage employer 401(k) matches – it’s basically free money for retirement
  • Those in their 50s can contribute and extra $1,000 per year into a traditional and Roth IRA
  • 50+ can also set aside an extra $7,500 into their 401(k) annually

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
The crash happened on Charlotte Highway near Peace Lane around 3:30 a.m. Monday.
Busy Iredell Co. highway reopened after car hits power pole
Van Brett Watkins
Gunman in murder of former Panthers player’s girlfriend dies in prison
K-9 Groot sniffed out the drugs in the tractor-trailer.
Iredell Sheriff: 2 arrested after finding enough fentanyl to kill 26+ million people
Freezing morning temperatures and wet conditions have caused several school changes on Monday.
Wintry weather prompts schedule changes in NC mountain school districts

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House...
Biden takes tougher stance on Israel’s ‘indiscriminate bombing’ of Gaza’
Video of a man falling into his granddaughter's crib while putting her down for a nap went...
WATCH: Grandpa tumbles into crib while tucking in granddaughter
Body cam videos from the controversial November arrest were released on Tuesday.
CMPD officer suspended after controversial arrest in Charlotte, chief says
Ways to catch up on saving for retirement