PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Two teens escape burning house, firefighter suffers minor injuries in Rowan house fire

The fire was reported at a house in the 400 block of Potneck Rd.
The fire was reported at a house in the 400 block of Potneck Rd.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:42 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two teens were able to safely escape from a burning house in Rowan County on Monday night, according to fire officials.

The fire was reported in the 400 block of Potneck Road just 6:15 p.m.

Officials said two teens were inside the house when one noticed the smell of smoke. They were able to get out.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital as a precaution after suffering minor injuries when he fell through a staircase at the house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Several departments from Rowan Co. and firefighters from at least one fire department from Davie Co. responded to the fire. The Franklin Fire Dept. was the first to arrive.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Van Brett Watkins
Gunman in murder of former Panthers player’s girlfriend dies in prison
The fire was reported at a home in the 900 block of Mahaley Road.
One dead in Rowan County house fire
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens
Zuri Dorsey
Amber Alert canceled for missing 2-year-old from Virginia; child found safe suspect in custody
The crash happened on Charlotte Highway near Peace Lane around 3:30 a.m. Monday.
Busy Iredell Co. highway reopened after car hits power pole

Latest News

Saundra Adams has been the primary caregiver for Chancellor Lee Adams.
Mother of former Panthers player’s girlfriend forgave gunman who killed her daughter
Saundra Adams is the mother of Cherica and the grandmother and caretaker of Cherica’s son,...
Mother of former Panthers player’s girlfriend forgave gunman who killed her daughter
On Your Side Tonight with Jamie Boll
Good question: What will the 2024 housing market look like?
Garnell Hill has never been accused of abuse or neglect. But Durham County has kept his son in...
Best interest of the child: Presumption of guilt