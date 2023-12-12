Two teens escape burning house, firefighter suffers minor injuries in Rowan house fire

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two teens were able to safely escape from a burning house in Rowan County on Monday night, according to fire officials.

The fire was reported in the 400 block of Potneck Road just 6:15 p.m.

Officials said two teens were inside the house when one noticed the smell of smoke. They were able to get out.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital as a precaution after suffering minor injuries when he fell through a staircase at the house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Several departments from Rowan Co. and firefighters from at least one fire department from Davie Co. responded to the fire. The Franklin Fire Dept. was the first to arrive.

