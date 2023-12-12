Tensions flare between Israeli, Palestinian supporters at Charlotte City Council meeting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tensions flared during Monday night’s Charlotte City Council meeting as Israeli and Palestinian supporters took the podium during a public comment session.

During the session, Palestinian supporters called for the council to support a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas War.

After the supporters failed to leave the podium once their time was up, and groups began loudly shouting during the meeting, Mayor Vi Lyles made the decision to temporarily clear councilmembers from the chamber.

When the council meeting readjourned, Lyles asked those in attendance to respect others wishing to speak.

“I would not want someone to treat me in a way that makes me feel less than,” the mayor said. “That’s what’s going on when we speak over people, when you have speakers who have signed up who want to be heard. And many of you represent the positions that they take, but you are not letting them be heard.”

Two demonstrators were removed from the meeting before it restarted, only for emotions to run high once again, the second time after an Israeli supporter took the podium.

Following the second audience outburst, the mayor once again cleared council chambers and the rest of the meeting was held in a different room in the government center without members of the public.

In addition to the public comment session, supporters also expressed their views with handwritten signs, posters and chants.

