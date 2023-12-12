CMPD: Suspect wanted after shooting victim nine times in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A suspect is wanted after shooting a victim nine times in northeast Charlotte Monday night, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The violent incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on Atkins Ridge Drive near Amherst Glenn Drive.

Police say upon arrival, they found a male victim lying in the road with multiple gunshot wounds; paramedics rushed him to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigation revealed the victim was at a home in the area trying to buy marijuana. As he tried to leave, the suspect approached the victim’s car and fired multiple rounds.

CRIME: CMPD releases body cam footage from controversial Charlotte arrest

Officers advised the victim ran across the street to nearby homes for help.

With any information on this incident, contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.