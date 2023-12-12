PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Stretch of dry, chilly days continues under sunny skies

A stretch of freezing mornings and chilly afternoons has arrived.
After starting off in the 20s, Tuesday's highs will warm into the lower 50s.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A stretch of freezing mornings and chilly afternoons has arrived, along with sustained sunshine.

Tuesday morning got off to a cold start, with temperatures in the 20s in the Charlotte area. Highs will reach the lower 50s.

More of the same can be expected Wednesday and Thursday. The Geminid meteor shower will be visible those days, with clear night skies in the forecast to create good viewing conditions.

Friday and Saturday will stay cold and dry. Our next best chance for rain comes Sunday.

