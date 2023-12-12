Stretch of dry, chilly days continues under sunny skies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A stretch of freezing mornings and chilly afternoons has arrived, along with sustained sunshine.

Tuesday morning got off to a cold start, with temperatures in the 20s in the Charlotte area. Highs will reach the lower 50s.

More of the same can be expected Wednesday and Thursday. The Geminid meteor shower will be visible those days, with clear night skies in the forecast to create good viewing conditions.

Friday and Saturday will stay cold and dry. Our next best chance for rain comes Sunday.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.