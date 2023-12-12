PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Sheriff charges woman with sending explicit pics of her ex-husband to his family members

Barbara Isbanioly Miller, 30, was charged.
Barbara Isbanioly Miller, 30, was charged.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A custody battle resulted in a woman sending sexually explicit pictures of her ex-husband to his family members, according to a report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they began the investigation on November 27 when a man reported that his ex-wife, now identified as Barbara Isbanioly Miller, 30, had sent explicit pictures to his niece, his nephew, and at least one other person.

The victim said that Miller sent the pictures as a result of a disagreement over child support and custody.

Deputies say when they contacted Miller that she admitted sending the pictures. She reportedly sent the pictures because she said the ex-husband’s family members had been continually messaging and texting her, frequently during the overnight hours.

Miller was charged with two counts of disclosing private images of an adult. She was jailed under a bond of $2500.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
The crash happened on Charlotte Highway near Peace Lane around 3:30 a.m. Monday.
Busy Iredell Co. highway reopened after car hits power pole
Van Brett Watkins
Gunman in murder of former Panthers player’s girlfriend dies in prison
K-9 Groot sniffed out the drugs in the tractor-trailer.
Iredell Sheriff: 2 arrested after finding enough fentanyl to kill 26+ million people
Freezing morning temperatures and wet conditions have caused several school changes on Monday.
Wintry weather prompts schedule changes in NC mountain school districts

Latest News

The arrest happened on Nov. 13 in the Steele Creek area after police suspected a man and woman...
CMPD releases body cam footage from controversial Charlotte arrest
The money was taken sometime overnight on Sunday or early Monday.
Rooftop bandits make off with more than $10K cash from Salisbury shoe store
Body cam video from a controversial arrest on Nov. 13 in southwest Charlotte was released to...
CMPD releases body cam footage from controversial Charlotte arrest
Music superstar Post Malone will be one of the headlining acts for next year's three-day music...
Post Malone, Noah Kahan to headline 2024 ‘Lovin’ Life Music Fest’ in Charlotte