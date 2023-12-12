Safety First: CMPD officer speaks about protecting packages during holiday season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Packages are being delivered to homes and apartment buildings across the Charlotte area. Officer Johnathan Frisk from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department works in crime prevention and spoke to WBTV about how to prevent package thefts.

During an interview in Charlotte’s Wesley Heights neighborhood, Frisk said package theft is a crime that can happen in any community.

“This happens anywhere. It doesn’t matter if you’re over here on the west side (or) if you’re in the Ballantyne area. It does not matter. This happens anywhere,” explained Frisk.

The officer also noted that package thefts usually happen very fast.

“They’re gonna get up the porch. They’re gonna grab a package or two, be back in their vehicle and be on their way,” he explained.

Frisk added that the popularity of Amazon deliveries has contributed to the rise in the number of packages being stolen.

“I would say probably because of Amazon specifically, with those packages being delivered a lot of times just to a doorstep,” Frisk noted.

Security.org, an organization comprised of research experts, recently polled 1000 Americans about thieves stealing packages.

17 percent of respondents said they had had a package stolen in the last 3 months and 88 percent of respondents said they were worried about online purchases being stolen.

Frisk said that customers who can’t be home for a package delivery should have someone else keep an eye out for the item being delivered. He said that customers who can’t be home for a package’s arrival should leave specific instructions for the delivery to be placed in a secure location.

The officer also said Amazon customers can use secure Amazon lockers located in different parts of the city for deliveries they’re worried about.

Frisk said customers should do their best to avoid letting a package sit out in the open for too long.

“We’ve seen it where some people will go out of town for three, four, five days and packages are sitting for that long and it’s unfortunate; sometimes they come home and the packages are gone,” explained the officer. “Do your due diligence and make sure that if you’re getting something, if you’re receiving something, make sure you’re available to receive that package.”

Frisk said that customers who happen to catch someone stealing an item should not confront the thief. He said those customers should call 9-1-1 and try to get a good description of the person.

