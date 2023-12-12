PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Rooftop bandits make off with more than $10K cash from Salisbury shoe store

Thieves came in from the roof, according to police
The money was taken sometime overnight on Sunday or early Monday.
The money was taken sometime overnight on Sunday or early Monday.
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury say bandits who came through the roof stole more than $10,000 from the Athlete’s Foot store in Salisbury.

According to the report, police responded to the store at 1345 Klumac Road on Monday. They say someone used a ladder to come through a hole in the roof and get inside Athlete’s Foot. They bagged up lots of shoes, according to police, but didn’t take them out of the store.

Instead of taking the shoes, they were able to get $10,946 in cash from the store safe.

Police are investigating.

