PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Post Malone, Noah Kahan to headline 2024 ‘Lovin’ Life Music Fest’ in Charlotte

The festival will happen in Uptown’s First Ward from May 3-5, and will feature more than 40 artists.
Music superstar Post Malone will be one of the headlining acts for next year's three-day music...
Music superstar Post Malone will be one of the headlining acts for next year's three-day music festival in Charlotte.(Source: Pool, CNN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:06 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Singers Post Malone, Noah Kahan and Stevie Nicks will headline Charlotte’s “Lovin’ Life Music Fest” in 2024.

The festival will happen in Uptown’s First Ward from May 3-5, and will feature more than 40 artists across three stages, spanning multiple generations and genres.

So far, only the headlining performers have been announced.

“It has been a long-time dream of ours to bring a major music festival to our hometown of Charlotte, and it truly takes a village to plan an event of this magnitude,” Southern Entertainment Co-Founder and Partner Bob Durkin said.

Durkin said the multi-day event is expected to attract 90,000 total attendees and have a projected first-year economic impact of more than $30 million.

“We’re going to showcase Charlotte and what it can do and help it put its best foot forward,” he said.

Organizers said those attending will enjoy culinary, cultural, art and experiential activations in addition to music.

Early Bird Tickets go on sale December 14 at 8 a.m. EST, available exclusively at www.llmfclt.com.

Related: 3-day ‘Lovin’ Life Music Fest’ coming to uptown Charlotte in 2024

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
The crash happened on Charlotte Highway near Peace Lane around 3:30 a.m. Monday.
Busy Iredell Co. highway reopened after car hits power pole
Van Brett Watkins
Gunman in murder of former Panthers player’s girlfriend dies in prison
K-9 Groot sniffed out the drugs in the tractor-trailer.
Iredell Sheriff: 2 arrested after finding enough fentanyl to kill 26+ million people
Freezing morning temperatures and wet conditions have caused several school changes on Monday.
Wintry weather prompts schedule changes in NC mountain school districts

Latest News

Israeli Palestine supporters at Charlotte City Council meeting Israel-Hamas War
Tensions flare between Israeli, Palestinian supporters at Charlotte City Council meeting
Nationally, Speedway Children’s Charities will distribute more than $4.2 million; since...
Speedway Children’s Charities distributes record $2 Million to North Carolina nonprofits
It could be locations such as active living centers or parks, trails and open space, or the...
Cabarrus Active Living and Parks wants to know: How will you activate your life?
The Golden Helmet Awards honor those who create memorable experiences for visitors through...
Hospitality heroes recognized during annual Celebrate Cabarrus