Post Malone, Noah Kahan to headline 2024 ‘Lovin’ Life Music Fest’ in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Singers Post Malone, Noah Kahan and Stevie Nicks will headline Charlotte’s “Lovin’ Life Music Fest” in 2024.

The festival will happen in Uptown’s First Ward from May 3-5, and will feature more than 40 artists across three stages, spanning multiple generations and genres.

So far, only the headlining performers have been announced.

“It has been a long-time dream of ours to bring a major music festival to our hometown of Charlotte, and it truly takes a village to plan an event of this magnitude,” Southern Entertainment Co-Founder and Partner Bob Durkin said.

Durkin said the multi-day event is expected to attract 90,000 total attendees and have a projected first-year economic impact of more than $30 million.

“We’re going to showcase Charlotte and what it can do and help it put its best foot forward,” he said.

Organizers said those attending will enjoy culinary, cultural, art and experiential activations in addition to music.

Early Bird Tickets go on sale December 14 at 8 a.m. EST, available exclusively at www.llmfclt.com.

