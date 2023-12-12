PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Officials: Person hit, killed by train in Gastonia

The incident happened near Airline Avenue and Ransom Street.
A person died after they were hit by a train near Airline Avenue and Ransom Street on Tuesday afternoon.
A person died after they were hit by a train near Airline Avenue and Ransom Street on Tuesday afternoon.(stephswift / Pixabay)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A person is dead after they were hit by a train in Gaston County on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened near Airline Avenue and Ransom Street, officials said.

The Gastonia Police Department is investigating the situation. Officials have not yet identified the person hit.

The circumstances leading up to the situation are unclear.

