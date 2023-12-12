Officials: Person hit, killed by train in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A person is dead after they were hit by a train in Gaston County on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened near Airline Avenue and Ransom Street, officials said.

The Gastonia Police Department is investigating the situation. Officials have not yet identified the person hit.

The circumstances leading up to the situation are unclear.

