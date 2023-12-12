Mother of former Panthers player’s girlfriend forgave gunman who killed her daughter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The mother of the Charlotte woman who was murdered by Van Brett Watkins says she was saddened to learn of his death.

Watkins was a key figure in one of the most high-profile murder cases ever in Charlotte. WBTV got word he died earlier this month while serving a 50-year prison sentence. He was 63 years old.

Watkins was hired by former Carolina Panthers player Rae Carruth in 1999 to kill Cherica Adams who was then pregnant with Carruth’s child.

Adams died four weeks after being shot multiple times but delivered the baby.

Saundra Adams is the mother of Cherica and the grandmother and caretaker of Cherica’s son, Chancellor Lee Adams. He is now 24 years old.

Saundra Adams said Monday she had communicated with Watkins during his time in prison and had forgiven him. She says she knew he had been in poor health and was sorry to hear of his death, but added it doesn’t bring her any closure because it won’t bring Cherica back.

“Well, you know, I just think we’re in the rhythm of life. And it’s the natural processes that we all are going to leave this earth. But I think Van Brett Watkins left this earth as a remorseful, repentant man,” Adams said. “I truly believe that he was sorry for what he did. He expressed that to me every time that he had any communication with me.”

Adams said she also told Chancellor of Watkins’ death and that he is also sad to hear the news and that he prayed for Watkins and his family.

“Believe it or not, I was very shaken and I actually cried,” she said. “And, and he (Chancellor) mirrors my emotions a lot. So he was very upset. And so he understands clearly. So I had to explain to him, because we’ve had so much death around us. He understands what it means for somebody to pass away. So I explained to him that the man that shot his mommy angel had, he had passed away. And we, No. 1, just said a prayer and just we pray that his soul would be saved because we don’t want to see him, you know, go to hell at all. And so we prayed. We prayed about him and that his family would have strength and comfort during this time because it’s a sad time to lose a loved one. Anytime it’s sad, but especially near the holidays.”

She says Watkins’ family has her sincerest condolences and she wants them to know that she totally forgave him.

As for Rae Carruth, he was also convicted in the case and was released from prison in 2018 after serving nearly 19 years.

Saundra Adams said Carruth has not been in contact with his son, but that she is certainly open to that possibility if he ever chooses to do so.

