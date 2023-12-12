Monroe soccer academy owner faces additional sex assault charges

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Additional charges were filed against a Monroe man in reference to a sexual assault investigation at the Union Soccer Academy, police said.

Jorge Palma was released from the Union County Jail after being given a $75,000 bond following his arrest on Dec. 7, according to the Monroe Police Department. The additional charges are:

Statutory sex offense with a child <= 15 years old

Indecent liberties with a child

Two counts of sexual battery

Police say Palma was previously arrested on Oct. 24 and charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child, obstruction of justice, and alter or destroying evidence of criminal conduct, investigators said.

Palma is the owner of the Union Soccer Academy and assisted in coaching and training, according to police.

