Monroe soccer academy owner faces additional sex assault charges

He is the owner of the Union Soccer Academy.
Jorge Palma was arrested in connection with a sexual assault case in Union County.
Jorge Palma was arrested in connection with a sexual assault case in Union County.(Union County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Additional charges were filed against a Monroe man in reference to a sexual assault investigation at the Union Soccer Academy, police said.

Jorge Palma was released from the Union County Jail after being given a $75,000 bond following his arrest on Dec. 7, according to the Monroe Police Department. The additional charges are:

  • Statutory sex offense with a child <= 15 years old
  • Indecent liberties with a child
  • Two counts of sexual battery

Police say Palma was previously arrested on Oct. 24 and charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child, obstruction of justice, and alter or destroying evidence of criminal conduct, investigators said.

Palma is the owner of the Union Soccer Academy and assisted in coaching and training, according to police.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

