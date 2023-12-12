Medic: 1 injured in shooting in east Charlotte
One person is in serious condition, shooting occurred near Atkins Ridge Dr.
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:18 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is in serious condition in a shooting in east Charlotte, according to Medic.
Officials stated that the shooting occurred in near Atkins Ridge Drive around just before 9 p.m.
Medic states that the person has been transported with life threatening injuries.
