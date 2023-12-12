PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Learning how to make schnitzel with YAFO Kitchen

Chef Shai walks us through on how to make schnitzel.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:21 PM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tonight is the sixth night of Hanukkah and QC Life had Shai Fargian with YAFO Kitchen in here to help celebrate.

Chef Shai walks us through on how to make schnitzel.

You can place your order online by clicking here. The YAFO family with schnitzel, a family sized Greek salad, hummus, family sized Jasmine rice and two additional family sides. Served with Angel Pita Bread and sauces.

YAFO Holiday A La Carte Menu place your order online here.

Orders MUST be scheduled for pick up on Saturday 12/23 or Sunday 12/24.

Proteins - Shawarma Spiced Rotisserie Turkey Breast & Shai’s Holiday Brisket

Holiday Sides - Brussels sprouts, creamy mashed potatoes, Festive Street Corn, Greek Yogurt Mac & Cheese, Holiday Jeweled Rice

Holiday Extras - Scratch Made Gravy, Cranberry-Walnut Relish

YAFO Kitchen is a fast-casual Middle Eastern street food concept, Yafo Kitchen holds the same high culinary standards and approachable price points Charlotte food enthusiasts have come to expect from Frank Scibelli’s other restaurants.

The restaurant and multicultural menu brings an elevated feel to fast-casual food through authentic, daily-made breads, spreads and juices. The experience features vegetarian and vegan-friendly menu options, hormone-free selections, shawarma-spiced rotisserie chicken, hummus made from organic chickpeas and homemade items like pickled vegetables and hot mezze sides.

Israeli-born Chef Shai Fargian leads the kitchens after stints as achef in New York City and Tel Aviv. He brings a mix of familiarity and unique flavors to the local dining scene.

