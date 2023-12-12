Hospitality heroes recognized during annual Celebrate Cabarrus

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau honored area hospitality and tourism professionals on Thursday, December 7 at the 10th Annual Celebrate Cabarrus and Golden Helmet Awards event.

“Visitor spending has once again reached record-breaking levels in Cabarrus County and that would not be possible without dedicated, talented and enthusiastic hospitality partners,” said Cabarrus County CVB President and CEO Donna Carpenter. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to recognize their achievements and thank everyone in our industry who works to represent this destination so well.”

The 2023 Celebrate Cabarrus honorees and Golden Helmet Award recipients are:

Housekeeping Employees of the Year

Anahi Sanchez, Hampton Inn & Suites Concord/Charlotte

Anthony Culbertson, Embassy Suites by Hilton Charlotte/Concord Golf Resort & Spa

Bahija El Hachimi, Homewood Suites

Guadalupe Badillo, Comfort Inn & Suites Kannapolis/Concord

Isis Baquedano, Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte/Concord

Sara Goodman, Great Wolf Lodge

Top Visitor Center Referrals – Ray Wood, Charlotte Motor Speedway

Restaurant of the Year – Gibson Mill Market

Hotel of the Year – Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte/Concord

Outstanding Ambassador – Angie Brown, Great Wolf Lodge

Small Business of the Year – ShoeBeeDo

Hospitality Professional of the Year – Alan Bishop, The Smoke Pit

Hospitality Humanitarian – Sarah & Barrett Dabbs, Johnny Roger’s BBQ & Burgers

Attraction of the Year – Charlotte Motor Speedway

Unsung Hero – Lisa Baker McCombs, Cabarrus Arts Council

Destination Visionary Award – Cabarrus County Government, Cabarrus County Schools, Cabarrus County CVB Board of Directors

Hometown Hero – Terry Crawford, City of Concord

Smith Family Lifetime Achievement Award – David Whisenant, WBTV

The Golden Helmet Awards honor those who create memorable experiences for visitors through exceptional customer service and go beyond the call of duty to wow guests and strengthen our destination’s reputation.

In 2022, tourism generated $566.74 million in visitor spending, $157.8 million in payroll, $37.7 million in state and local taxes and 4,410 jobs. For more information on the contribution of tourism in Cabarrus County, view “The Economic Impact of Travel on North Carolina Counties”—a study prepared for Visit North Carolina by Tourism Economics.

