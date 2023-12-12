Hospitality heroes recognized during annual Celebrate Cabarrus
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau honored area hospitality and tourism professionals on Thursday, December 7 at the 10th Annual Celebrate Cabarrus and Golden Helmet Awards event.
“Visitor spending has once again reached record-breaking levels in Cabarrus County and that would not be possible without dedicated, talented and enthusiastic hospitality partners,” said Cabarrus County CVB President and CEO Donna Carpenter. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to recognize their achievements and thank everyone in our industry who works to represent this destination so well.”
The 2023 Celebrate Cabarrus honorees and Golden Helmet Award recipients are:
Housekeeping Employees of the Year
Anahi Sanchez, Hampton Inn & Suites Concord/Charlotte
Anthony Culbertson, Embassy Suites by Hilton Charlotte/Concord Golf Resort & Spa
Bahija El Hachimi, Homewood Suites
Guadalupe Badillo, Comfort Inn & Suites Kannapolis/Concord
Isis Baquedano, Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte/Concord
Sara Goodman, Great Wolf Lodge
Top Visitor Center Referrals – Ray Wood, Charlotte Motor Speedway
Restaurant of the Year – Gibson Mill Market
Hotel of the Year – Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte/Concord
Outstanding Ambassador – Angie Brown, Great Wolf Lodge
Small Business of the Year – ShoeBeeDo
Hospitality Professional of the Year – Alan Bishop, The Smoke Pit
Hospitality Humanitarian – Sarah & Barrett Dabbs, Johnny Roger’s BBQ & Burgers
Attraction of the Year – Charlotte Motor Speedway
Unsung Hero – Lisa Baker McCombs, Cabarrus Arts Council
Destination Visionary Award – Cabarrus County Government, Cabarrus County Schools, Cabarrus County CVB Board of Directors
Hometown Hero – Terry Crawford, City of Concord
Smith Family Lifetime Achievement Award – David Whisenant, WBTV
The Golden Helmet Awards honor those who create memorable experiences for visitors through exceptional customer service and go beyond the call of duty to wow guests and strengthen our destination’s reputation.
In 2022, tourism generated $566.74 million in visitor spending, $157.8 million in payroll, $37.7 million in state and local taxes and 4,410 jobs. For more information on the contribution of tourism in Cabarrus County, view “The Economic Impact of Travel on North Carolina Counties”—a study prepared for Visit North Carolina by Tourism Economics.
