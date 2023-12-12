Fire-ravaged buildings in downtown Statesville now being taken down

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - It has been nearly 8 months since a devastating fire destroyed several buildings in the heart of downtown Statesville, now there’s progress to report. Work crews are now demolishing three of the buildings after the city council approved a demolition plan. For the businesses that remain open, it will mean more traffic issues, fewer parking spaces, and closed off sidewalks.

Iconic GG’s Gift Shop on the corner of S. Center and W. Broad, destroyed by fire…owner Gloria Hager was comforted by friends and strangers on the sidewalk.

Now she’s in a new location just down the street, and business is good.

“It’s been amazing,” said Gloria Hager. “I don’t know whether people are coming to just be so kind, but we have really been bombarded.”

Now at the old store the demolition work has begun. The Statesville City Council voted three weeks ago to begin tearing down the damaged buildings.

“It’s very bittersweet,” Hager said. “I’m happy because its time for them to get down because they’re not doing any good for anyone standing there because they’re very depressing to look at.”

“It needs to come down, it’s about time, it needs to come down,” said business owner Jamie Fogle.

Fogle operates A.J.’s Heavenly Discount. She says she is happy to see progress, even if it does mean more inconvenience when it comes to traffic and parking. Her business has struggled she says, but she’s hopeful to hang on through the demolition.

“It’s been a little rough. We’ve had to close several times for them to take the buildings down. We didn’t even know if we were going to be able to open today, but they were able to get done what they needed to get done for us to be in here today,” Fogle said. “We’re hoping. We’re hoping that we can get through but I think we will. We’ve got an amazing landlord and we’re getting a lot of support from our regulars in the community.”

Gloria Hager says that’s the case for her too, and that’s helped turned the disaster of last spring, back to joy during the most wonderful time of the year.

“In the midst of it all that’s been a beautiful experience,” Hager said. “They’ve just been so kind and people are just coming in daily and being beautiful, really.”

City leaders expect the demolition of the three buildings, located at 101 and 104 South Center Street and 109 West Broad Street, will take about two months.

