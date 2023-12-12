PHOTOS: Fire damages three-story townhome in Mint Hill
The fire happened on Brighton Park Drive early Tuesday morning.
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:14 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - An early morning fire in Mint Hill left a three-story townhome damaged on Tuesday.
The fire happened on Brighton Park Drive, just off Matthews-Mint Hill Road, shortly after 3 a.m.
Several fire trucks were spotted at the scene. A third-story window was burned out, with damage to part of the roof also visible.
It is unclear how the fire started or if anyone was hurt.
