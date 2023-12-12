PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Duncan Robinson leads balanced scoring attack as Heat hold on to top Hornets 116-114

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) drives into Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards, top, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)(Nell Redmond | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:03 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Duncan Robinson had five 3-pointers and scored 24 points, Kevin Love provided a big boost off the bench with a season-high 19 points and the Miami Heat overcame a huge game from Charlotte’s Terry Rozier to defeat the Hornets 116-114 on Monday night.

Jimmy Butler added 23 points and eight assists and Caleb Martin had 20 points and nine rebounds for Miami, which entered the game having lost five of its last seven. Jamie Jaquez chipped in with 18 points before fouling out late.

Rozier scored 34 points with eight 3-pointers for the Hornets, but his halfcourt heave at the final buzzer hit the backboard and bounced away.

Miami led most of the game and carried a 12-point lead into the fourth quarter before the Hornets quickly cut the lead to one with 6:51 remaining behind Rozier’s seventh 3-pointer of the game.

Every time the Hornets attempted to take the lead, the Heat had an answer — whether it was a Kyle Lowry 3-pointer, a Love putback or a drive from Robinson.

Still, the Hornets didn’t quit, and Rozier’s leaning 3 cut Miami’s lead to 114-111 with 43 seconds left.

After a Rozier free throw, Martin made one of two from the foul line with 9.8 seconds left, giving the Hornets a chance to send the game into overtime. But rather than allow the hot-shooting Rozier to get off another 3, the Heat fouled him with 9.1 seconds and he made both free throws.

Charlotte fouled Butler at the other end and he made of two free throws with 4.3 seconds left, leaving the door open for the Hornets to steal one. But the Hornets, without any timeouts, had to push the ball up the court, and Rozier’s contested heave didn’t have much of a chance.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

