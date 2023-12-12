PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
CMPD releases body cam footage from controversial Charlotte arrest

The arrest happened Nov. 13 outside of a Bojangles on Arrowood Road.
Body cam video from a controversial arrest on Nov. 13 in southwest Charlotte was released to...
Body cam video from a controversial arrest on Nov. 13 in southwest Charlotte was released to the public Tuesday morning.(@outstandingdrew)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:08 AM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Footage from body-worn cameras showing a controversial arrest in southwest Charlotte last month has been released.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released the footage hours after the Charlotte City Council reviewed it at Monday night’s meeting.

WATCH the full video below:

The arrest happened Nov. 13 outside of a Bojangles on Arrowood Road after a woman, Christina Pierre, and a man were allegedly smoking marijuana. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said that as an officer tried to arrest Pierre, she resisted.

Several bystanders recorded video of the arrest. Their video showed an officer punch and kick Pierre several times, targeting a specific nerve to get her to comply.

Her attorney, Lauren Newton, said the footage did not show the moment an officer punched her in the face, which police said happened after she punched an officer twice in the face.

Although CMPD said the substance Pierre was smoking tested positive for marijuana, her attorney said she and the man were smoking a legal substance called THCA, which she said was legally purchased at a smoke shop.

The charges against Pierre and the man were dropped by the district attorney nearly two weeks ago.

WBTV will have more on this development throughout the day. Download the free WBTV News app for updates sent straight to your phone.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

