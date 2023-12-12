PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

CMPD officer suspended after controversial arrest in Charlotte, chief says

The arrest happened Nov. 13 outside of a Bojangles on Arrowood Road.
By Luke Tucker, Mary Calkins and Brad Dickerson
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer has been disciplined after an internal investigation following a controversial arrest last month.

The announcement was made by CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings on Tuesday afternoon, hours after footage from body-worn cameras was released.

Jennings said the allegation of excessive use of force against CMPD Ofc. Vincent Pistone was sustained after the investigation was concluded.

“The Internal Affairs hearing on the seven officers involved has concluded and ruled that six officers were exonerated (justified) and one officer was sustained (not justified),” Jennings said in a statement. “Fourteen strikes to the female’s leg came after her hands were behind her back. These strikes were not deemed justified. If the officer made an assessment after three leg strikes, he would have seen that they were effective, and the female’s hands were behind her back. The officer will receive a 40-hour suspension as a result. I want to thank the independent Internal Affairs for their thorough investigation.”

Jennings said Pistone will also go through additional training.

CMPD released the footage after the Charlotte City Council reviewed it at Monday night’s meeting.

WATCH ALL 32 CLIPS HERE

A judge granted CMPD’s request to release the video.

The CMPD released over 30 videos, which come from several officers’ body cams and a street camera. The footage shows everything from the initial encounter between police, Christina Pierre and Anthony Lee outside of a Bojangles on Arrowood Road on Nov. 13.

In one video, two officers are seen approaching Pierre and Lee at a bus stop outside the Bojangles restaurant and ask if the couple is smoking weed.

Pierre says she bought the cigarette at a smoke shop.

Moments later, officers begin detaining Pierre and Lee, with the two repeatedly asking why. Officers do not tell the two why they’re being detained.

Pierre and Lee are both seen struggling with the officers. Both are brought to the ground by police.

From another body camera, officers are seen rushing in as backup while Pierre and Lee are both on the ground.

One video shows an officer knee and punch Pierre repeatedly as she lay on the ground.

Several bystanders recorded video of the arrest. Their video showed an officer punch and kick Pierre several times, targeting a specific nerve to get her to comply.

Controversial CMPD arrest
‘We’re going to fight’: Woman at center of controversial CMPD arrest speaks for first time
Mecklenburg Co. judge agrees to release videos from controversial arrest
Attorney: Eyewitness saw CMPD officer punch woman in face during arrest
CMPD: Officer punched woman in face during viral video arrest

Her attorney, Lauren Newton, said the footage did not show the moment an officer punched her in the face, which police said happened after she punched an officer twice in the face.

Although CMPD said the substance Pierre was smoking tested positive for marijuana, her attorney said she and the man were smoking a legal substance called THCA, which she said was legally purchased at a smoke shop.

The charges against Pierre and the man were dropped by the district attorney nearly two weeks ago.

The videos released Tuesday by CMPD also include interviews with witnesses who tell investigators the actions of the officers were out of line.

Those witnesses are seen on body cam begging officers to get off Pierre.

WBTV will have more on this development throughout the day. Download the free WBTV News app for updates sent straight to your phone.

Related: ‘We’re going to fight’: Woman at center of controversial CMPD arrest speaks for first time

The CMPD released over 30 videos, which come from several officers’ body cams and a street camera.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
The crash happened on Charlotte Highway near Peace Lane around 3:30 a.m. Monday.
Busy Iredell Co. highway reopened after car hits power pole
Van Brett Watkins
Gunman in murder of former Panthers player’s girlfriend dies in prison
K-9 Groot sniffed out the drugs in the tractor-trailer.
Iredell Sheriff: 2 arrested after finding enough fentanyl to kill 26+ million people
Freezing morning temperatures and wet conditions have caused several school changes on Monday.
Wintry weather prompts schedule changes in NC mountain school districts

Latest News

Crews were working on demolition in downtown Statesville on Tuesday.
Fire-ravaged buildings in downtown Statesville now being taken down
Jorge Palma was arrested in connection with a sexual assault case in Union County.
Monroe soccer academy owner faces additional sex assault charges
Featuring Stephanie Barrett & Zach Dressel
Remembering Earl Benefit Concert
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 Catawba County schools dismissed early due to water service issues