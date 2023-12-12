CMPD officer suspended after controversial arrest in Charlotte, chief says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer has been disciplined after an internal investigation following a controversial arrest last month.

The announcement was made by CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings on Tuesday afternoon, hours after footage from body-worn cameras was released.

Jennings said the allegation of excessive use of force against CMPD Ofc. Vincent Pistone was sustained after the investigation was concluded.

“The Internal Affairs hearing on the seven officers involved has concluded and ruled that six officers were exonerated (justified) and one officer was sustained (not justified),” Jennings said in a statement. “Fourteen strikes to the female’s leg came after her hands were behind her back. These strikes were not deemed justified. If the officer made an assessment after three leg strikes, he would have seen that they were effective, and the female’s hands were behind her back. The officer will receive a 40-hour suspension as a result. I want to thank the independent Internal Affairs for their thorough investigation.”

Jennings said Pistone will also go through additional training.

CMPD released the footage after the Charlotte City Council reviewed it at Monday night’s meeting.

WATCH ALL 32 CLIPS HERE

A judge granted CMPD’s request to release the video.

The CMPD released over 30 videos, which come from several officers’ body cams and a street camera. The footage shows everything from the initial encounter between police, Christina Pierre and Anthony Lee outside of a Bojangles on Arrowood Road on Nov. 13.

In one video, two officers are seen approaching Pierre and Lee at a bus stop outside the Bojangles restaurant and ask if the couple is smoking weed.

Pierre says she bought the cigarette at a smoke shop.

Moments later, officers begin detaining Pierre and Lee, with the two repeatedly asking why. Officers do not tell the two why they’re being detained.

Pierre and Lee are both seen struggling with the officers. Both are brought to the ground by police.

From another body camera, officers are seen rushing in as backup while Pierre and Lee are both on the ground.

One video shows an officer knee and punch Pierre repeatedly as she lay on the ground.

Several bystanders recorded video of the arrest. Their video showed an officer punch and kick Pierre several times, targeting a specific nerve to get her to comply.

Her attorney, Lauren Newton, said the footage did not show the moment an officer punched her in the face, which police said happened after she punched an officer twice in the face.

Although CMPD said the substance Pierre was smoking tested positive for marijuana, her attorney said she and the man were smoking a legal substance called THCA, which she said was legally purchased at a smoke shop.

The charges against Pierre and the man were dropped by the district attorney nearly two weeks ago.

The videos released Tuesday by CMPD also include interviews with witnesses who tell investigators the actions of the officers were out of line.

Those witnesses are seen on body cam begging officers to get off Pierre.

WBTV will have more on this development throughout the day. Download the free WBTV News app for updates sent straight to your phone.

Related: ‘We’re going to fight’: Woman at center of controversial CMPD arrest speaks for first time

The CMPD released over 30 videos, which come from several officers’ body cams and a street camera.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.