Charlotte woman wins $2M lottery prize

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte woman is celebrating a huge lottery win.

Jennifer Grullon tested her luck with a $20 scratch-off and banked $2,000,000. She bought her Platinum ticket at New Century Oriental Supermarket on North Tryon Street.

Grullon collected her earnings at lottery headquarters Monday and took the lump-sum amount of $1.2 million. After taxes, she left with $855,006.

Platinum debuted last August; one $2 million prize remains along with two $100,000 prizes.

