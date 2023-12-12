PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Charlotte woman wins $2M lottery prize

A Charlotte woman is celebrating a huge lottery win.
Grullon bought her Platinum ticket from New Century Oriental Supermarket on North Tryon Street...
Grullon bought her Platinum ticket from New Century Oriental Supermarket on North Tryon Street in Charlotte.(Courtesy: NC Education Lottery)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte woman is celebrating a huge lottery win.

Jennifer Grullon tested her luck with a $20 scratch-off and banked $2,000,000. She bought her Platinum ticket at New Century Oriental Supermarket on North Tryon Street.

Grullon collected her earnings at lottery headquarters Monday and took the lump-sum amount of $1.2 million. After taxes, she left with $855,006.

Platinum debuted last August; one $2 million prize remains along with two $100,000 prizes.

