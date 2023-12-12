PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Charlotte native, UNC WR Tez Walker declares for 2024 NFL Draft

The Charlotte native played in eight games for the Tar Heels after being ruled ineligible before the start of the season.
North Carolina wide receiver Devontez Walker (9) runs for a touchdown following a reception...
North Carolina wide receiver Devontez Walker (9) runs for a touchdown following a reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)(Chris Seward | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - University of North Carolina wide receiver Tez Walker has declared for the 2024 NFL Draft, the receiver announced on Twitter on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

A product of Charlotte, North Carolina the wide receiver recently accepted an invite to the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

“I want to thank coach Brown and coach Galloway for giving me the opportunity to be a Tar Heel,” Walker said on Twitter. “Thanks to the entire Tar Heel Nation for welcoming me with open arms and standing behind me when I didn’t think I was going to play this season.”

Walker who was a transfer to the Tar Heels during the offseason last December from Kent State was ruled ineligible days before the season opener against South Carolina. After a number of appeals he was finally granted eligibility to play.

In his eight games for the Tar Heels he caught 41 passes for 699 yards and seven touchdowns and earned Third-Team All-ACC.

Walker scored a season-high three touchdowns against Miami and had a season-high in yards with 162 against rival Duke.

