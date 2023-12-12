Charlotte FC hires former Premier League manager as new head coach

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte FC has a new head coach, the club announced Tuesday.

Dean Smith, a former Premier League coach, has signed a multi-year deal with the club, pending receipt of his visa.

Smith comes to the Queen City after spending more than a decade of coaching in England, and led Aston Villa back to the Premier League in 2019.

“We’re excited to welcome Dean and his family to Charlotte to become the next head coach of Charlotte FC,” club owner David Tepper said. “We’re confident his leadership and experience will help elevate our Club beyond its first playoff appearance into a championship team.”

Charlotte FC said Smith is known for his “keen eye for talent” and player recruitment.

“Dean is a well-respected manager...he has proven track record of sporting success across multiple levels of professional football and his man management style will be welcomed by our locker room,” club sporting director Zoran Krneta said. “Dean’s excited to hit the ground running in Charlotte and we look forward to welcoming him and his family soon.”

Prior to his coaching career, Smith made more than 500 appearances across 16 seasons as a professional player.

Aside from his time with Aston Villa, Smith has also managed Norwich City and Leicester City in the Premier League.

He will take over a team that went 10-13-11 and made the MLS Playoffs for the first time in 2023. He also becomes the third head coach in the club’s history, as it enters just its third season of play in 2024.

