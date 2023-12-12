PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Cabarrus Active Living and Parks wants to know: How will you activate your life?

Department seeks input on new masterplan through online site
It could be locations such as active living centers or parks, trails and open space, or the...
It could be locations such as active living centers or parks, trails and open space, or the programs and services offered at those locations.(Cabarrus County)
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Calling all Cabarrus residents: do you have ideas about how the County’s Active Living and Parks (ALP) Department should grow?

It could be locations such as active living centers or parks, trails and open space, or the programs and services offered at those locations.

Whatever it is, ALP wants your opinion as work progresses on a new comprehensive masterplan that’s aimed at improving inclusion, sustainability and the community’s quality of life.

The masterplan covers the next 10 years, and is a tool used by the County for guidance, strategy, goals and development. It also helps with grant funding.

The current masterplan expires in 2025.

The masterplan development process covers six phases, including project planning, engagement, analysis, visioning, final plans and implementation.

The plan is currently in the engagement phase, and part of that is the Activate Your LIFE Plan feedback site. The site was created to give residents a chance to share their ideas, select budget priorities, participate in a community forum and pin comments on an interactive map.

It also features a section that answers frequently asked questions about the plan and the ALP department.

To participate and give your thoughts, visit bit.ly/cabcoALPmasterplan.

BerryDunn was unanimously selected from eight candidates to help with development of the new plan.

In addition to inviting online input, BerryDunn and County staff will conduct research, meet with staff, hold interviews, host pop-up events, conduct surveys and connect with the community in a variety of ways.

The project is expected to take about a year and will be presented to commissioners for final approval.

ALP is in a growth stage, with two new active living center/library facilities under construction in Mt. Pleasant and Afton Ridge, and a new 615-acre St. Stephens Church Road nature park in development.

ALP currently operates two active living centers (Concord Senior Center and Mt. Pleasant Senior Center), and four parks (Camp T.N. Spencer Park, Frank Liske Park, Rob Wallace Park and Vietnam Veterans Park). Virginia Foil Park is also under construction in Mt. Pleasant.

The department hosts a variety of programs, clubs, services and events such as Touch-A-Truck, Senior Health & Wellness Expo and the Senior Games and Silver Arts. It also stages more regular offerings like senior dances, camps and low-cost classes and workshops.

Learn more about the department at cabarruscounty.us/alp.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on Charlotte Highway near Peace Lane around 3:30 a.m. Monday.
Busy Iredell Co. highway reopened after car hits power pole
Van Brett Watkins
Gunman in murder of former Panthers player’s girlfriend dies in prison
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
K-9 Groot sniffed out the drugs in the tractor-trailer.
Iredell Sheriff: 2 arrested after finding enough fentanyl to kill 26+ million people
Freezing morning temperatures and wet conditions have caused several school changes on Monday.
Wintry weather prompts schedule changes in NC mountain school districts

Latest News

Israeli Palestine supporters at Charlotte City Council meeting Israel-Hamas War
Tensions flare between Israeli, Palestinian supporters at Charlotte City Council meeting
Nationally, Speedway Children’s Charities will distribute more than $4.2 million; since...
Speedway Children’s Charities distributes record $2 Million to North Carolina nonprofits
The Golden Helmet Awards honor those who create memorable experiences for visitors through...
Hospitality heroes recognized during annual Celebrate Cabarrus
Video circulating on social media appears to show an officer strike a woman multiple times...
Body cam footage from controversial CMPD arrest to be publicly released