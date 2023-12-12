Cabarrus Active Living and Parks wants to know: How will you activate your life?

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Calling all Cabarrus residents: do you have ideas about how the County’s Active Living and Parks (ALP) Department should grow?

It could be locations such as active living centers or parks, trails and open space, or the programs and services offered at those locations.

Whatever it is, ALP wants your opinion as work progresses on a new comprehensive masterplan that’s aimed at improving inclusion, sustainability and the community’s quality of life.

The masterplan covers the next 10 years, and is a tool used by the County for guidance, strategy, goals and development. It also helps with grant funding.

The current masterplan expires in 2025.

The masterplan development process covers six phases, including project planning, engagement, analysis, visioning, final plans and implementation.

The plan is currently in the engagement phase, and part of that is the Activate Your LIFE Plan feedback site. The site was created to give residents a chance to share their ideas, select budget priorities, participate in a community forum and pin comments on an interactive map.

It also features a section that answers frequently asked questions about the plan and the ALP department.

To participate and give your thoughts, visit bit.ly/cabcoALPmasterplan.

BerryDunn was unanimously selected from eight candidates to help with development of the new plan.

In addition to inviting online input, BerryDunn and County staff will conduct research, meet with staff, hold interviews, host pop-up events, conduct surveys and connect with the community in a variety of ways.

The project is expected to take about a year and will be presented to commissioners for final approval.

ALP is in a growth stage, with two new active living center/library facilities under construction in Mt. Pleasant and Afton Ridge, and a new 615-acre St. Stephens Church Road nature park in development.

ALP currently operates two active living centers (Concord Senior Center and Mt. Pleasant Senior Center), and four parks (Camp T.N. Spencer Park, Frank Liske Park, Rob Wallace Park and Vietnam Veterans Park). Virginia Foil Park is also under construction in Mt. Pleasant.

The department hosts a variety of programs, clubs, services and events such as Touch-A-Truck, Senior Health & Wellness Expo and the Senior Games and Silver Arts. It also stages more regular offerings like senior dances, camps and low-cost classes and workshops.

Learn more about the department at cabarruscounty.us/alp.

