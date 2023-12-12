Body cam footage from controversial CMPD arrest to be publicly released

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It has been about a month since bystanders took videos that show several Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers holding a woman down, while one officer repeatedly hit and kicked her.

On Tuesday, the community will see the Nov. 13 incident from a different perspective, as video from those officers’ body-worn cameras is set to be released to the public.

Before the body cam footage could be released, it had to clear several hurdles, including a closed city council session where members became the first to view the police video.

New city councilmember Tiawana Brown, whose district the arrest happened in, said the footage was tough to watch.

“With all of the punches that were landed on her, it was just difficult to watch a woman being subdued that way and the excessive force that came behind it,” Brown said.

Police said the controversial arrest happened outside of a Bojangles on South Tryon Street near Arrowood Road after a woman, Christina Pierre, was smoking marijuana. Pierre’s attorney, though, said she was smoking a legal substance purchased at a smoke shop.

During the arrest, a CMPD officer punched her in the face, leaving her bruised. While CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings acknowledged the repeated blows, he said Pierre punched the officer first.

Jennings said the strikes to Pierre’s leg targeted a specific nerve to force her to comply with arresting officers.

The district attorney dropped all charges against Pierre last week.

