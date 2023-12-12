AG suing Charlotte-based towing company for accusations of racial targeting, illegal booting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Attorney General Josh Stein is suing Charlotte-based Automobile Recovery and Parking Enforcement, Inc, A1 Towing Solutions, Inc, and the companies’ owner, David Satterfield, alleging Satterfield’s towing and booting practices were racially discriminating.

This is part of the ongoing lawsuit against the defendants for violating North Carolina’s price gouging laws during the pandemic. Stein accused Satterfield and A1 Towing of booting trucks delivering needed goods during COVID-19, forcing drivers to pay unruly amounts to remove the boots.

“This defendant hasn’t just been breaking the law and harming North Carolinians – he’s done so by purposefully targeting Black people,” Stein said. “It’s both wrong and illegal, and I’m asking the court to stop him from engaging in this predatory and discriminatory conduct and give full financial relief to his victims.”

Stein’s original lawsuit alleged the defendants “improperly and predatorily” booted or towed trucks delivering food, water, bleach, or needed medical supplies during the pandemic despite the drivers having permission to park their trucks on certain properties.

The Attorney General advised that after his lawsuit, his office received additional information stating that of the 14 complaints the law firm received, 11 were from African Americans. Towing data compiled by NCDOJ reveals that over a two year period, Satterfield and his companies conducted more than 600 tows from predominantly non-white areas. The data from the new complaint shows that for every five vehicles towed owned by a black person just one car was towed from a white person.

Some of the details in the complaint from the attorney general look remarkably similar to our own WBTV Investigations which highlighted income disparities where Satterfield towed.

WBTV has been investigating and reporting on Satterfield and his towing companies for nearly five years. Most recently, a WBTV Investigation revealed Satterfield was facing a habitual felon charge that, if convicted for any of the felonies he was facing, could result in four to nineteen years in prison, according to state sentencing guidelines.

But according to publicly available court records, the habitual felon enhancement case and felony firearm case were dismissed by the district attorney’s office.

Court records also show Satterfield has faced more than 30 criminal charges since 2016 and has been arrested six times since 2021. The vast majority of those cases have been dismissed. His criminal offender record shows he has not been incarcerated with the NC Department of Corrctions since 2011.

Since then, WBTV Investigations have revealed Satterfield pepperspraying the owners of cars he was towing, driving with a revoked license and ignoring court orders to release vehicles.

Towing laws and regulations in North Carolina are not enforced by any single state agency or local police department. Previous WBTV Investigations have found that violations of statutes and local ordinances are rarely applied and don’t prohibit towing companies or drivers from operating.

