PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

4-year-old child among multiple people bitten by coyote

FILE - A 4-year-old is among the multiple people who were bitten by a coyote over the weekend...
FILE - A 4-year-old is among the multiple people who were bitten by a coyote over the weekend in Phoenix.(Cropped Henry / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Tianna Morimoto and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:34 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - A 4-year-old is among the multiple people who were bitten by a coyote over the weekend in Phoenix, KPHO reports.

Arizona Game and Fish Department authorities say the child was bitten on the leg while walking with family members on Saturday. A man was bitten in the same area while jogging. On Monday, a man was bitten on the heel.

The attacks were reported just east of Interstate 17 and Happy Valley Road.

All victims received medical treatment and rabies shots.

Authorities say they removed one coyote on Sunday evening, but are still searching the area.

Wildlife officers are posting notices throughout the area to inform people of the coyote issues. They advise the public to know their surroundings and keep an eye on wildlife nearby.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
The crash happened on Charlotte Highway near Peace Lane around 3:30 a.m. Monday.
Busy Iredell Co. highway reopened after car hits power pole
Van Brett Watkins
Gunman in murder of former Panthers player’s girlfriend dies in prison
K-9 Groot sniffed out the drugs in the tractor-trailer.
Iredell Sheriff: 2 arrested after finding enough fentanyl to kill 26+ million people
Freezing morning temperatures and wet conditions have caused several school changes on Monday.
Wintry weather prompts schedule changes in NC mountain school districts

Latest News

FILE - Harvard President Claudine Gay speaks during a hearing of the House Committee on...
Harvard president remains leader of Ivy League school following backlash on antisemitism testimony
File - A woman holding several shopping bags enters a subway station on Black Friday, Nov. 24,...
US consumer inflation eased slightly in November as gas prices fell, though some costs kept rising
Duluth Fire Department rescues dog from Lake Superior
Firefighters save frightened dog from 8-foot waves in Lake Superior
Music superstar Post Malone will be one of the headlining acts for next year's three-day music...
Post Malone, Noah Kahan to headline 2024 ‘Lovin’ Life Music Fest’ in Charlotte