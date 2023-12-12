2 Catawba County schools dismissed early due to water service issues

CATAWBA, N.C. (WBTV) - Two Catawba County schools were dismissed early on Tuesday due to water service issues, according to the school district.

Bandys High School and Mill Creek Middle School were let out at 1:05 p.m.

Officials said an interruption in water service led to the dismissal, and there is no set timeline for repairs.

All home athletic events for Tuesday were postponed.

