Wintry weather prompts schedule changes in NC mountain school districts

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Freezing and wet conditions have prompted several school schedule changes in the North Carolina mountains on Monday, including both closures and delays.

In Avery County, district officials said all schools are closed with an optional teacher workday. In Alexander County, elementary students had a previously scheduled teacher workday, and will not report to school Monday. Students in middle and high schools will have a two-hour delay.

Students in Burke and Caldwell counties will also operate on two-hour delays Monday, while those in Ashe and Watauga counties will have remote learning days.

Precipitation fell across the Carolinas throughout most of the day on Sunday, leaving behind snow in some mountain areas. In addition to the school delays, the cold temperatures and snow have triggered a Winter Weather Advisory in Ashe and Watauga counties until 1 p.m. Monday, and in Avery County until noon.

