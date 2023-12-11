PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Rowan Helping Ministries awarded more than $100,000 from Golden Leaf Foundation

By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Golden LEAF Board of Directors recently voted to award $113,025 to Rowan Helping Ministries, an existing food bank partner agency, for building construction, a cargo van, and equipment, according to a news release from North Carolina State Senator Carl Ford.

Additional storage capacity and equipment will enable the organization to receive, store, and distribute more food.

The award to Rowan Helping Ministries was funded by the recent state appropriation to Golden LEAF for the Food Distribution Assistance Program. This program is funded by federal State Fiscal Recovery Funds through the North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services.

According to the release, Golden LEAF is pleased to be part of this project to enhance and expand the capacity of nonprofits to increase access to food for those in need in the community.

