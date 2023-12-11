‘Queen of Rap’: Nicki Minaj set to make stop in Charlotte for Pink Friday 2 tour

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Nicki Minaj, the Trinidadian-born rapper, is set to make a stop in Charlotte, North Carolina, at the Spectrum Center on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, as part of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour.

Minaj recently released her fifth studio album, Pink Friday 2, on Friday, Dec. 8. The highly anticipated world tour is set to begin on March 1, 2024, in Oakland, California. It will be Minaj’s largest world tour to date.

Ticket sales for the Charlotte date will start with a Citi presale on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 9 a.m., and then it will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Dec. 15 at 9 a.m. EST.

Date City Venue Mar 01, 2024 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena Mar 03, 2024 Denver, CO Ball Arena Mar 08, 2024 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena Mar 10, 2024 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena Mar 13, 2024 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center Mar 15, 2024 Inglewood, CA Rolling Loud California* Mar 18, 2024 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center Mar 20, 2024 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena Mar 22, 2024 Orlando, FL Amway Center Mar 26, 2024 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center Mar 28, 2024 Newark, NJ Prudential Center Mar 29, 2024 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center Mar 30, 2024 New York, NY Madison Square Garden Apr 01, 2024 Washington, DC Capital One Arena Apr 02, 2024 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena Apr 04, 2024 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center Apr 05, 2024 Hartford, CT XL Center Apr 07, 2024 Raleigh, NC Dreamville Festival* Apr 10, 2024 Boston, MA TD Garden Apr 12, 2024 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center Apr 13, 2024 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum Apr 17, 2024 Montreal, QC Bell Centre Apr 18, 2024 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena Apr 20, 2024 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena Apr 24, 2024 Chicago, IL United Center Apr 27, 2024 Minneapolis, MN Target Center May 02, 2024 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center May 09, 2024 Houston, TX Toyota Center May 11, 2024 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center May 12, 2024 Austin, TX Moody Center May 25, 2024 Manchester, UK Co-Op Live May 26, 2024 Birmingham, UK Resorts World Arena May 28, 2024 London, UK The O2 Jun 01, 2024 Paris, France Accor Arena Jun 02, 2024 Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome Jun 05, 2024 Cologne, Germany Lanxess Arena Jun 07, 2024 Berlin, Germany Mercedes Benz Arena

