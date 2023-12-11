Police: Man killed in Sunday night southeast Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed after a southeast Charlotte crash Sunday night, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Hector Domingo Medrano Orellana, 43, succumbed to his injuries.

The wreck happened around 9:30 p.m. on Monroe Road near Woodberry Road.

Police say Orellana was traveling south on the roadway, lost control, crossed the center line, and struck a Mazda head-on.

Paramedics said Orellana was pronounced deceased on the scene and rushed the driver of the Mazda to the hospital with ‘non-life-threatening injuries.’

