Police: Juvenile hurt after apartment shot into in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A juvenile was hurt after they were shot when someone fired into an apartment in Rock Hill on Sunday evening, police said.

The incident happened shortly after 7 p.m. on South Heckle Boulevard in the Market Place Apartments, the Rock Hill Police Department said.

Police said the juvenile was hit in the leg and was taken to Piedmont Medical Center for treatment. They have since been released from the hospital.

Responding officers found several bullet holes in the apartment and an investigation is underway.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting should call Rock Hill Police at 803-329-7293.

