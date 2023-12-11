Police: Garinger High student dies in single-vehicle crash, 3 others seriously injured

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating a crash that injured four Garinger High School students.

CMPD states that three juveniles were transported by Medic and another juvenile was transported to Atrium Health Main with life-threatening injuries.

According to CMPD, the single-vehicle crash occurred around 9:25 a.m. on Thursday, December 7 in the 3200 block of Shamrock Drive.

Officials state that when officers arrived on scene there was a Mazda 3 with extensive damage on its side off the side of the roadway.

Investigators determined that the driver of the Mazda was traveling westbound on Shamrock Drive when the vehicle veered off the left side of the roadway, went airborne and flipped.

CMPD states that three of the juveniles were unrestrained and were ejected from the vehicle and the driver was wearing a seatbelt and remained in the vehicle.

On Sunday, December 10 around 4:45 p.m. Allisson Mejia, 15, was died from her injuries she sustained in the vehicle crash.

The investigation into this crash is active and ongoing.

Good afternoon Garinger High School families. This is Principal Pratt with an important message. It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that one of our students, Allisson Manrique Mejia age 15, died last night. Allisson suffered injuries in a car accident last week and unfortunately medical intervention was not able to save her life. We are heartbroken by this loss of life and we grieve with her family and friends. We ask that you keep Allisson’s family, friends, and our students and staff in your thoughts and prayers. Death can be difficult for us to understand, especially when it is sudden. We may feel a variety of emotions: shock, sadness, or confusion. What is most important is that we care for and support each other. The Crisis Response Team at Garinger has made plans to respond to the emotional needs of all students. Counselors will be highly visible throughout the building and available to assist with grief counseling. If your family has experienced a death or similar loss recently,Allisson’s death may bring up feelings about that death. While this may be a normal experience, we want to provide assistance if needed. Please make your student's teacher or our counselors aware if there is any additional information the school should be aware of so we can provide the support your student needs. This difficult time can be stressful and confusing. A sudden death may be disturbing to you as well as to your student. It is for this reason that we especially want you to know of our care and support. Thank you for your continued support of Garinger HS.

Buenas tardes familias de la Escuela Superior de Garinger. Este es el director Pratt con un mensaje importante. Desafortunadamente les informo que una de nuestras estudiantes, Allisson Manrique Mejia, de 15 años, falleció anoche. Allisson sufrió heridas en un accidente automovilístico la semana pasada y por desgracia la intervención médica no pudo salvar su vida. Estamos desconsolados por esta pérdida y lloramos con su familia y amigos. Les pedimos que tengan a la familia de Allisson, a sus amigos, a nuestros alumnos y personal en sus pensamientos y oraciones. La muerte puede ser difícil de entender, especialmente cuando es repentina. Podemos sentir diversas emociones: conmoción, tristeza o confusión. Lo más importante es que nos cuidemos y nos apoyemos mutuamente. El Equipo de Respuesta a las Crisis de Garinger ha elaborado planes para responder a las necesidades emocionales de todos nuestros estudiantes. Los consejeros estarán disponibles en el edificio para ayudar con el asesoramiento de duelo. Si su familia ha experimentado una pérdida similar recientemente, la muerte de Allisson puede ocasionar más sentimientos. Si bien esto puede ser una experiencia normal, queremos proporcionar ayuda, de ser necesario. Por favor, hágale saber al maestro de su estudiante o nuestros consejeros si hay alguna información adicional que la escuela deba saber para ayudar al estudiante. Este momento difícil puede ser estresante y confuso. Sepa que cuenta con nuestro cuidado y apoyo. Gracias por su continuo apoyo a la Escuela Superior Garinger.

