PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Police: Garinger High student dies in single-vehicle crash, 3 others seriously injured

Three of the students were unrestrained and were ejected sustaining serious injury.
(Source: WBTV file photo)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating a crash that injured four Garinger High School students.

CMPD states that three juveniles were transported by Medic and another juvenile was transported to Atrium Health Main with life-threatening injuries.

According to CMPD, the single-vehicle crash occurred around 9:25 a.m. on Thursday, December 7 in the 3200 block of Shamrock Drive.

Officials state that when officers arrived on scene there was a Mazda 3 with extensive damage on its side off the side of the roadway.

Investigators determined that the driver of the Mazda was traveling westbound on Shamrock Drive when the vehicle veered off the left side of the roadway, went airborne and flipped.

CMPD states that three of the juveniles were unrestrained and were ejected from the vehicle and the driver was wearing a seatbelt and remained in the vehicle.

On Sunday, December 10 around 4:45 p.m. Allisson Mejia, 15, was died from her injuries she sustained in the vehicle crash.

The investigation into this crash is active and ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Van Brett Watkins
Gunman in murder of former Panthers player’s girlfriend dies in prison
The fire was reported at a home in the 900 block of Mahaley Road.
One dead in Rowan County house fire
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens
Zuri Dorsey
Amber Alert canceled for missing 2-year-old from Virginia; child found safe suspect in custody
Without hesitation, the driver is seen picking up the packages in one large stack and moving...
UPS driver goes the extra mile to move Amazon packages out of the rain on family’s porch

Latest News

The district attorney announced no charges would be filed after a police officer killed a man...
DA: Officer won’t be charged after shooting, killing man in north Charlotte stabbing
K-9 Groot sniffed out the drugs in the tractor-trailer.
Iredell Sheriff: 2 arrested after finding enough fentanyl to kill 26+ million people
Students at Price Head Start in Salisbury were using the ApSeed devices on Monday morning.
ApSeed Seedling program growing, founder has “big dreams”
Police say a drink driver hit and killed a bicyclist in Lenoir Sunday morning.
Police: Drunk driver hits, kills bicyclist in Lenoir