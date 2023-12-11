Police: Garinger High student dies in single-vehicle crash, 3 others seriously injured

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating a crash that injured four Garinger High School students.
CMPD states that three juveniles were transported by Medic and another juvenile was transported to Atrium Health Main with life-threatening injuries.
According to CMPD, the single-vehicle crash occurred around 9:25 a.m. on Thursday, December 7 in the 3200 block of Shamrock Drive.
Officials state that when officers arrived on scene there was a Mazda 3 with extensive damage on its side off the side of the roadway.
Investigators determined that the driver of the Mazda was traveling westbound on Shamrock Drive when the vehicle veered off the left side of the roadway, went airborne and flipped.
CMPD states that three of the juveniles were unrestrained and were ejected from the vehicle and the driver was wearing a seatbelt and remained in the vehicle.
On Sunday, December 10 around 4:45 p.m. Allisson Mejia, 15, was died from her injuries she sustained in the vehicle crash.
The investigation into this crash is active and ongoing.
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.